'Kodeeswaran' is not just a show, it's my heart: Suresh Gopi

The fifth season of 'Ningalkkum Aakam Kodeeswaran' - the Malayalam version of popular game show ‘Who wants to be a Millionaire?’ is all set to grace TV screens.

The show will also witness the comeback of actor-politician Suresh Gopi to mini screen after a hiatus. And for the veteran actor, it's not just another show but is his heart itself. The actor in an interview, revealed how the show came to him and how it was shaped up by him along with his team.

“It was sometime in 2000 that I happened to see the show 'Kaun Banega Crorepati hosted by legendary Amitabh Bachachan. Honestly, I was a big fan of the show and I used to look forward for each episodes,” said Suresh Gopi.

“Once while watching an episode, it was my wife Radhika who opened up her wish to see me in a similar role as a host of such a show. And then, I laughed it off saying I won't be able to do something that Bachchanji has done,” he added.

Call it destiny or what, the show came to him by 2011 and Suresh Gopi denied the offer initially. Recalling the time, he said, “I refused to take it up as I knew that I would never be able to break the identity what Bachchanji had set. I happened to hear a few feedbacks saying that I would never be able to pull it off and it was then I wanted to break that norm and create an identity with the show. That's how I took it up.”

After hosting the show for a couple of seasons, Suresh Gopi considers it as his responsibility more than anything.

“Many took me to heart with this show and I realized I could be like a family to many than being merely a cine actor,” he mentioned.

Ask him if there will be changes in the new season and he kept the suspense as such saying, “Change is something that everyone needs. There will be a couple of changes and you will get to know as you watch it,” he said.

Further, he explained, “There are so many people behind it. We have a question bank and I thoroughly go through them in a question room which is mostly sealed. I make sure that I keep my cell phone away from me during those times and such disturbances should not come the way. In short, more than a reality show, this is real life for me.”

The show during the previous seasons gained popularity with Suresh Gopi's iconic usage ‘Dhe Poi, Dha Vannu’ and he states that for this season too he has tried to bring in different body language.

The show which has gained popularity among the Malayali audience across the globe will go air from Monday, 9-10pm on Mazhavil Manorama.