Bineesh Bastin's video goes viral after he faces embarrassing incident at a college function

“I am just an unskilled labourer. I am not from a high caste. I used to fix tiles for a living before entering the movies. Today, I faced one of the biggest insults in my life,” said actor Bineesh Bastin while sitting and protesting on a college stage in Kerala.

A new controversy has kicked up in Mollywood after the college authorities at Palakkad medical college asked Bineesh Bastin to wait to get on the stage.

National award winning director Anil Radhakrishnan Menon and Bineesh Bastin were invited for a college function and the college authorities asked Bineesh to wait when the former was on stage. The college authorities insisted that it was Anil Radhakrishnan Menon who wanted them to make sure that Bineesh comes to the scene only after he leaves the stage.

In a video that is going viral on social media, Bineesh is seen walking with the Principal of the college. While asking the former not to ruin the event, the Principal also threatened to call the police in the event of a mishap.

But Bineesh walks ahead to the college hall and the stage without paying heed to the warning. While everyone on stage is taken aback with Bineesh's surprise entry, Bineesh sits down on the stage floor.

Also read: Anil Radhakrishnan Menon-Bineesh Bastin row settled by FEFKA



Though Anil Radhakrishnan Menon himself is seen in the video requesting Bineesh to be seated on a chair, the later declines their offer. After a few moments of confusion, director Anil Radhakrishnan Menon who was speaking at the function is seen leaving the stage and the hall.

After he leaves, Bineesh rises up and says, "I am 35 years old and on this very day, I faced an unfortunate incident. I came here after getting an invitation from the college chairman. I came in my own car and was sitting in a room when the chairman came and told me how Anil ettan ( Anil Radhakrishnan Menon) didn't want me to be seated beside him and share the stage with him. According to him, I am just a third grade actor who had begged for a chance in his movie. I am neither a Menon nor in possession of a National award. This is the saddest day in my life. I think no one should ever go through such a situation. For the last 10-12 years I have done small side roles with many actors and it was through Vijay-starrer Theri that I got a big break."

Also read: Bineesh Bastin - The baddie from Kochi in Vijay’s 'Theri'



He further added, "This is not the first time that I am visiting a college. I have visited at least 230 colleges for different events. But this unfortunate experience is a first one. This will remain the worst moment in my life."

He then stated that since he is uneducated he had jotted down a few lines which he wanted to share with everyone. He is then seen reciting a poem in Malayalam refering that 'he too is a human being'.

The incident happened on Thursday at Government Medical College, Palakkad.