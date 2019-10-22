{{head.currentUpdate}}

Manju Warrier files complaint against director Sreekumar Menon

Manju Warrier and Sreekumar Menon
Malayalam film actress Manju Warrier has filed a complaint to Kerala Police Chief Loknath Behera against director Sreekumar Menon.

Menon had directed Manju's movie Odiyan.

In her complaint filed on Monday, Manju alleged that Menon has been threatening and defaming her. She also handed over digital evidence to buttress her claims.
'Did you forget I was the only one to support you?' Sreekumar Menon's response to Manju Warrier's charges
What made 'Odiyan' director to mock at Manju Warrier?

"After the release of Odiyan, I have been receiving defamatory messages on social media. I have been subjected to cyber attacks. I tried to ignore them, but Menon has been troubling me. Menon and his friend Mathew Samuel have been posting defamatory statements against me. I am afraid that he may harm me," Manju Warrier wrote in her complaint.

She also alleged that Sreekumar Menon has been misusing the letterhead of Manju Warrier Foundation and blank cheques signed by her. 

Menon, later took to Facebook and clarified that he will cooperate fully in the case.

Manju Warrier played the lead in Odiyan which starred Mohanlal opposite her.

Manju was last seen in Dhanush-starrer Asuran which marked her debut in Tamil industry.

