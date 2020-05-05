As COVID-19 cases dip, Kerala tries to woo investors to 'safest destination'

Thiruvananthapuram: With no new COVID-19 case being reported for the second consecutive day in Kerala and the number of active patients coming down to 34 on Monday, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan tried to woo investors by showcasing the state as the "safest investment destination."

The Left government announced a slew of measures, including granting licenses within a week, to attract entrepreneurs.

Pinarayi said "even though the state has suffered a lot in various fields, it has opened a new window of various opportunities".

"We are getting a lot of enquires. Our strength is our human resource", he told reporters here.

The manner in which Kerala has been fighting COVID-19 has made it desirable and a safe place for investment, Pinarayi said and assured that the state government would grant licences for setting up new ventures within a week.

"We have suffered a lot of loss during this pandemic. Though it has affected most of the sectors, it has also opened a window of opportunities. The manner in which Kerala is fighting the pandemic has made the state desirable and a safe place for investment," Pinarayi said.

Many investors across the world have evinced interest in the state, he said.

Pinarayi said the expats who return from various countries would add to the state's work force as they have the expertise in various fields and a command over multiple languages.

"Every industry requires human resource to develop and flourish. Even during this pandemic, we have proven that our human resource is on par with any developed nation.

Considering this, the state government has taken certain decisions to attract investments to the state," Pinarayi said.

A multi-level logistic facility would be arranged by connecting the airport, seaport rail and road facilities at Thiruvananthapuram, Ernakulam, Kozhikode and Kannur, which would make Kerala a "formidable force in international trade and commerce", he said.

"We will make necessary arrangements to provide industrial licence within one week, with certain conditions.

The investor must complete the formalities within a year. The government is ready to rectify any error," he said.

The logistic parks would be arranged to facilitate export-import in various parts of the state and the Azheekal port in Kannur will be developed considering the demand of north Kerala.

Pinarayi also said that a 'Chief Minister's Investment Advisory Committee', comprising policy makers, industrial experts and investors, will be formed to make Kerala a better trade-friendly place.

"Investments will be given star-rating considering the number of jobs it would provide and as per the investment made, it would be categorised as Gold, Silver and Bronze," the chief minister said.

Pinarayi said doubling work of the 69 km Alappuzha- Kayamkulam section at a cost of Rs 2,800 crore will be revived by the Railways.

(With inputs from PTI)