Kerala Finance Minister Thomas Isaac on Friday said that the state government has increased the allocation of funds for Non-Resident Keralites (NRK) to Rs 90 crore in 2020-21 fiscal.

NRK deposits are a major source of income for the state. The state received Rs 1,90,055 crore in deposits in 2019-20. This was an increase of 11.83 per cent compared to the 2018-19 fiscal. The NRK deposits constitute 38.5 per cent of the total deposits, according to the State Level Bankers' Committee (SLBC) data.

Public sector banks received 49 per cent, while private sector banks accounted for 49 per cent of the deposits. Among the public sector commercial banks, State Bank of India has the highest NRK deposit base of Rs 56,987.47 crore.

Malappuram District has the highest number of expatriates (4.06 lakh), followed by Kannur (2.49 lakh), Thrissur (2.41lakh) and Kollam (2.40 lakh).

The various schemes for NRIs include Santhwanam, the distress relief scheme intended to provide time-bound support to returnee emigrants; NDPREM, fund for Rehabilitation of Return Emigrants; Emergency Ambulance Service for conveyance of sick Keralites returning home or mortal remains of deceased Keralites from foreign countries; Pravasi Legal Aid and NORKA Business Facilitation Centre.

The expats can avail insurance along with chitty funds henceforth. The government also allotted 5 acres for the Garden of Life scheme meant to rehabilitate elderly living with expat families.

Some of the new initiatives highlighted in the Economic Review and Budget under the NORKA includes scholarship programme for higher eduction of NRI children, language training of Keralite nurses for employment abroad (Rs 5 crores), techical skill development (Rs 2 crores) and an employment scheme for returning emigrants.

The Finance Minister's pet project – Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund (KIIFB) - has the potential to finance the state, banks on expatriates as the main source of funds.