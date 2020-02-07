Kerala Budget 2020 LIVE Updates: How will Isaac battle giant fiscal odds

Thiruvananthapuram: Launching a scathing attack on the central government over the Citizenship Amendment Act, Kerala Finance Minister Thomas Isaac started his Budget speech on Friday at the Kerala Assembly.

Isaac's Budget will be a tough balancing act amidst miserable tax collections, falling demand, struggling post-flood reconstruction efforts and fiscal deficit target.

The situation is the same as at the start of the 2019-20 fiscal, if not worse.

A 30 per cent growth in tax revenues was Isaac's biggest hope. Provisional figures put out by the Comptroller and Auditor General till December, 2019, show that the tax growth is not even 2 per cent, virtually stagnant.

The dip in revenues, coupled with the centre's arbitrary cut of Kerala's borrowing limit, withholding of GST dues and reduction of flood aid is likely to stifle the finance ministry to a great extent.

Economic Review remains positive

Though falling tax revenues remain a concern, the Economic Review released on Thursday reveals that the economic indicators have fared roughly well.

Kerala’s Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) at constant (2011-12) prices registered a growth rate of 7.5 per cent in 2018-19 compared to 7.3 per cent in 2017-18.

According to quick estimates for 2018-19, per capita income of Kerala is Rs1,48,078.

The corresponding national average (for 2018-19) is Rs93,655. In other words, average income per person in Kerala was approximately 1.6 times the Indian average in 2018-19.

The secondary or industrial sector has recorded the highest growth in Kerala for the first time in history. The secondary sector, which consists of manufacturing, construction, power, gas, water supply and other utility services, had grown at a record 8.8 per cent. This was higher than the 8.4 per cent growth achieved by the tertiary or the services sector, considered Kerala's mainstay.

The agriculture and allied sector growth declined to (-) 0.5 per cent in 2018-19 from a growth rate of 1.7 per cent in 2017-18. This will remain an issue Isaac will have to focus on the Budget.