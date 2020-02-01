Trolls, memes take over Twitterdom mocking #Budget2020's new IT slabs

It did not take long for the trolls to take to social media platforms to mock Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's Budget 2020, seen by many as even more taxing to the head than the chaos that Modi-government had concorted.

Sitharaman announced cuts in personal income tax, extended tax benefits for affordable housing and gave relief to companies on payment of dividend in the Union Budget for 2020-21 as the government looked to boost consumption to bring the economy out of the worst slowdown in 11 years.

Offering an optional lower rate of income tax to individuals, Sitharaman in her Budget for 2020-21 proposed new tax slabs of 15 per cent and 25 per cent in addition to the existing 10 per cent, 20 per cent and 30 per cent.

The new I-T slabs would be for individuals not availing certain specified deductions or exemptions.

Not many have taken this well.

Many claim that the revisions are even more confusing.

Here are a few that we picked.

