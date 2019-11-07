Kerala Startup Mission recognised as world no 1 public business accelerator

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM), the nodal agency for entrepreneurship development and incubation activities in the states, has been recognised as the world's top public business accelerator.

UBI Global, a Stockholm-based intelligence company, awarded KSUM with the honor during the World Incubation Summit for Best Programmes in Doha, Qatar on Wednesday.

Kerala Startup Mission demonstrates exceptional value for client startups, value for the local ecosystem and overall attractiveness as a programme. Following a rigorous data-driven approach, we assessed and benchmarked incubation programmes across the world," said director of research at UBI Global, Holger Meyer.

Commenting on the award, KSUM CEO Dr Saji Gopinath said that “it will further spur us to sustain the momentum in providing a congenial incubation ecosystem in Kerala and tapping into creative energies of the young minds.”

This year, 364 programmes located in 78 countries were selected after assessing and validating the data received from programmes seeking knowledge about them through the study.

One of the outcomes of the benchmark study was identifying top incubator and accelerator programmes, which included categories like World Top University Business Incubators, World Top Public Business Incubators and World Top Private Business Incubators, the release said.

Kerala Startup Mission, which is responsible for policy framework and implementation of the startup schemes in Kerala, supports startup ecosystem by means of different components such as infrastructure, human capital development, funding, governance, public-private partnership and global collaborations. It also promotes entrepreneurship at different levels from schools to startups.