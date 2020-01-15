Union Budget Explained | How much you gain from new Income Tax slabs
Under the new regime, which will kick in from April 1, 2020, the taxable income between Rs 5 lakh and Rs 7.5 lakh has...
Under the new regime, which will kick in from April 1, 2020, the taxable income between Rs 5 lakh and Rs 7.5 lakh has...
Making the announcement in the Budget speech, she said, 'There is a cost advantage for electronics manufacturing in...
In what could be seen as a leap in disinvestment ambitions, the Centre has decided to go for the public listing of...
Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman's evocation of the great Tamil poet Thiruvalluvar provoked angry noises from the...
The country's rural sector was given a dimension of aspiration, normally associated with urban growth.
This is only the second time since roll-out of GST that the monthly revenues have crossed Rs 1.1 lakh crore and sixth...
The minister proposed raising customs duty on a variety of products ranging from tableware and kitchenware,...
Thali-nomics, as the Survey says, is an attempt to quantify what a common person pays for a Thali across India.
Low growth rate may dash the dream of achieving the objective of 5 trillion-dollar economy in 2024-25.
Kerala's tourism industry expects some general policy tweaks in the budget that would boost tourism in Kerala.
The startup ecosystem in the southern states wants more support for ventures in deep technology that can help improve...
Though the economic engine has been sputtering, do not overlook the changes to the way you are supposed to pay taxes.
Besides giving relief to the domestic industry and boosting employment, the move to keep imports down and help to...
Some of the most crucial figures – retail inflation, growth, fiscal deficit, employment rate, consumption – are...
Along with slowing growth, more-than-desirable inflation raises the sceptre of stagflation.
Higher land tax, cap on government expenditure, freeze on postings, massive redeployment of government officials and...
The decision to hold the Budget session in two phases - from January 31 to February 11 and March 2 to April 3 - was...
Neemuchwala, 52, will continue to hold the office of the CEO and managing director, until a successor is appointed...
Krishna is currently IBM senior vice president for Cloud and Cognitive Software and will succeed Rometty, 62 who will...
The Survey this year has been printed in lavender colour - the same as the colour of the new Rs 100 currency note,...
It is the nature of every government to forget the lessons laid out in previous surveys when the new report is...
Tourism showed signs of improvement after the floods and landslides that hit Kerala in 2018 and 2019, but the...
The bullish trends in global equity markets and sliding interest rates make any investment decision all the more...
Management control of the airline would also be transferred to the successful bidder.
Kerala Finance Minister Thomas Isaac said that the ticket rates were increased to prevent the agents from suffering...
K M Sooraj started Nutritivo Food Products in Wayanad district to tap into the unending supply of nature's bounty.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government was targeting direct tax collection of Rs 13.5 trillion ($189 billion) for...
Speaking at the World Economic Forum Annual Summit, Nadella said it also needs to be ensured that the huge data being...
CC Thampi, who hails from Kunnamkulam in Thrissur district, is the chairman of Holiday Group and owns plenty of...
Uber Eats in India will discontinue operations and direct restaurants, delivery partners, and users of the Uber Eats...
Around 46 penal provisions will be amended to either remove criminality, or to restrict the punishment to only fine.
In India, the IMF said domestic demand has slowed more sharply than expected amid stress in the non-bank financial...
The combined total wealth of 63 Indian billionaires is higher than the total Union Budget of India for the fiscal...
Seven Indian cities feature in the top 20 in this year's ranking, despite economic slowdown.
An alumnus of Federation University Australia, Mazumdar-Shaw is the founder of Biocon one of India's largest...
Reliance Jio posted a 62.5 per cent jump in its standalone net profit at Rs 1,350 crore for the October-December...
The court's rejection on Thursday of petitions by Vodafone Idea, Bharti Airtel and the now-defunct Tata Teleservices...
Protests against Amazon India's alleged unfair trade practices, uproar against Washington Post's editorial policies...
The world's second-largest economy grew by 6.1 per cent last year, its worst performance since 1990, but it remained...
The apex court had on October 24 ruled that the statutory dues need to be calculated by including non-telecom...
He honed his idea and became an entrepreneur who earned about Rs 3,000 a month even as he pursued his...
The company will use its global footprint to export $10 billion worth of Make In India goods by 2025, Bezos said at...
China has pledged to buy almost $80 billion of additional manufactured goods from the United States over the next two...
Patra will fill a vacancy left by former deputy governor Viral Acharya, who resigned last June, six months before the...
Johnson's ice cream making unit has a turnover of Rs 20 lakh to Rs 30 lakh per month. A net profit of 15 to 20 per...
The spike in inflation in the vegetable segment was 60.5 per cent during the month compared to December 2018.