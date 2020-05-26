Tech-loaded new Bullet to get Bluetooth, navigation

Certain types of motorcycles had been popular during certain periods in the Indian market. If initially it was Jawa and Yezdi, mileage-conscious buyers made 100cc bikes popular later. Following this, buyers started demanding not just mileage but also performance and looks. Catering to such varied demands of buyers, bikes ranging from 100 cc to 1000 cc started arriving in the market.

Now the stage is being set for the introduction of smart features that are yet to find their place in bikes. Infotainment systems seen in cars that could feature connected technology like navigation and technology that allows hands-free use of mobiles are making their debut in bikes too. Motorcycle manufacturers like TVS and Hero already offer similar technology on their products.

Royal Enfied will soon join the bandwagon, bringing out bikes that can boast of smart tech like Bluetooth and navigation. These features could be first seen in the upcoming Meteor 350, following which other models too will be equipped with such smart tech.

The Meteor 350 is seen as the successor to the Thunderbird 350. It will be built on Royal Enfield's brand new J-platform. Targeted at the youth, the Meteor will have a sporty design and come with a BS6-compliant 350 cc engine. An important change in the new bike would be the absence of a kick-starter. The bike would see a combination of modern-classic design language and come equipped with a round headlamp, LED DRL, twin-pod instrument cluster, a new taillamp, and a split seat like its predecessor.

The Meteor 350 will feature a cruiser styling, with conventional telescopic forks at the front, twin-shock absorbers at the rear, disc brakes and dual-channel ABS as standard. The instrument console will display real-time mileage and other info. Further details about the bike that could get a new 350 cc engine are yet to be announced.