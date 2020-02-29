RFID-enabled tags to fast-track fuel purchase too

The technology that helped decongest toll booths could soon allow vehicle users to fill up fuel with ease. Petrol pumps in busy cities will allow costumers to buy fuel for their vehicles with RFID-enabled tags. All you have to do is to drive up to the petrol pump with the tag visibly put up on your vehicle. The reading machine would collect data from the electronic tag and fill up fuel as fixed earlier in a mobile app. The money is debited from your bank account.

Each consumer will be given an RFID sticker which is connected to the app named Fastlane. The customer can set in the app the type and volume of the fuel he intends to buy even before he reaches the petrol pump. When he reaches the pump, the reading machine at the facility reads the information from the RFID stickers pasted on the windshield. The information is readily made available to the bunk boy. Once the required fuel is filled up, the customer will get a notification on his mobile app.

The Fastlane way to fill up petrol is already rolled out in Mumbai and Pune. The facility will be extended to other major cities in the country. Radio-frequency identification readers are put up in petrol pumps run by the Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Thane and Pune. The associated mobile app was developed by Mumbai-based AGS Transact Technologies Limited.

The convenient facility has been made available in 120 petrol pumps. The Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited intends to extend the facility to busy Indian cities by March. The company serves about 90,000 customers in the three cities. The new system ensures that the right amount of fuel is filled up and the price is charged accurately, the app developer said.