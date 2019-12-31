2020 in top gear: Check out the cars that will zoom into Indian market

The year 2020 is sure to witness several key changes in the Indian automobile market. The implementation of the BS-VI fuel norms, Indian crash test and the entry of more electric vehicle would make 2020 a happening year for the industry.

All the vehicles currently sold in India would be upgraded to meet the BS-VI standards. However, due to the high expenses involved in upgrading small diesel engines, car manufactures such as Maruti has said that production of such engines would be stopped. This would lead to the elimination of several diesel cars from the market.

Vehicle manufacturers such as Great Wall Motors and PSA would make their debut into the Indian market in 2020. 2019 had not been a great year for vehicle manufacturers. But they have pinned their hopes on 2020.

Several electric cars are gearing up to enter the market. Let's take a look at the major vehicles that would enter the market in 2020.