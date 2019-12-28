{{head.currentUpdate}}

  • SEARCH
  • SECTIONS

Biker booked for taking helmetless dog on pillion | Video

Mail This Article

Email sent successfully

Try Again !

Biker booked for taking helmetless dog on pillion
SHARE

Kottayam: A bike rider has been booked for taking his pet dog on the pillion. The case is for pillion ride without wearing helmet and for dangerously driving a pet through the traffic.

The Enforcement wing of the Kerala Motor Vehicles Department took cognisance of the human-animal ride during a vehicle check in Manarkad area, about 7 km from Kottayam town.
FAST TRACK
All you need to know about FASTag toll collection system | Video

Enforcement RTO Tojo M Thomas said that notice would be served on the owner on Saturday. The dog was taken out by its master on the bike in a standing position.

A team led by vehicle inspector A Sabu took the video of the incident after following the bike.

Similar instances have been cited across the country occasionally and a few hit the internet. A few weeks ago netizens worldwide watched an interesting visual of a scooter-born dog on a Mumbai road stealing a BBC film show literally. This ride was shot by coincidence as the show host Tom Brook was reporting from an autorickshaw in motion. The popular video shows a white dog leaning on the scooter rider as they overtook Brook's three-wheeler from the background. The viral video was referred to as the “most Indian photobomb” on Twitter.

Advertisement
MORE IN FAST TRACK
SHOW MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
RELATED STORIES