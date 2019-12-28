Biker booked for taking helmetless dog on pillion

Kottayam: A bike rider has been booked for taking his pet dog on the pillion. The case is for pillion ride without wearing helmet and for dangerously driving a pet through the traffic.

The Enforcement wing of the Kerala Motor Vehicles Department took cognisance of the human-animal ride during a vehicle check in Manarkad area, about 7 km from Kottayam town.

Enforcement RTO Tojo M Thomas said that notice would be served on the owner on Saturday. The dog was taken out by its master on the bike in a standing position.

A team led by vehicle inspector A Sabu took the video of the incident after following the bike.

Similar instances have been cited across the country occasionally and a few hit the internet. A few weeks ago netizens worldwide watched an interesting visual of a scooter-born dog on a Mumbai road stealing a BBC film show literally. This ride was shot by coincidence as the show host Tom Brook was reporting from an autorickshaw in motion. The popular video shows a white dog leaning on the scooter rider as they overtook Brook's three-wheeler from the background. The viral video was referred to as the “most Indian photobomb” on Twitter.