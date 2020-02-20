Sania Mirza's Dubai Open campaign ends

Dubai: Sania Mirza's campaign at the Dubai Open came to an end on Wednesday after she and her French partner Caroline Garcia lost 2-6, 4-6 to fifth seeds Saisai Zheng of China and Barbora Krejcikova of the Czech Republic in the second round.

Sania and Garcia had beaten Russia's Alla Kudryavtseva and Slovenia's Katarina Srebotnik 6-4, 4-6, 10-8 to advance to the second round on Tuesday.



Sania had earlier pulled out of the Australian Open in January with a calf injury and the Dubai Open is her first tournament since then.



She had first withdrawn from the mixed doubles event in Melbourne, where she was set to play with compatriot Rohan Bopanna, before retiring midway through the women's doubles first round match.



Before that she had won the women's doubles title at the Hobart International with Ukrainian partner Nadiia Kichenok. It was Sania's first tournament after a two-year hiatus from the sport following the birth of her first child.

