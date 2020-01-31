{{head.currentUpdate}}

Australian Open: Babos-Mladenovic pair wins doubles crown

Third triumph
Hungary's Timea Babos, left, and France's Kristina Mladenovic won their third Grand Slam doubles crown as a pair. Reuters
Melbourne: Timea Babos and Kristina Mladenovic won their second Australian Open women's doubles crown in three years on Friday, beating top seeds Hsieh Su-Wei of Taiwan and the Czech Republic's Barbora Strycova 6-2, 6-1.

Second-seeded Babos and Mladenovic, who lost to Sam Stosur and Zhang Shuai last year, claimed their third Grand Slam doubles crown as a pair, having won last year's French Open.

Pure joy
Kristina Mladenovic embraces Timea Babos after winning the final. Reuters

France's Mladenovic, who won the 2016 French Open with compatriot Caroline Garcia, brought her Grand Slam doubles tally to four titles, one more than her Hungarian partner Babos.

