Australian Open: Nadal edges Kyrgios to enter quarterfinals

Hard-fought win
Rafael Nadal is pumped up after beating Nick Kyrgios. AFP
Melbourne: World No.1 Rafael Nadal lost his first set of the tournament but rode out a spirited challenge from Nick Kyrgios to move into the quarterfinals of the Australian Open for the 12th time with a 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (6), 7-6(4) victory on Monday.

Australian Kyrgios was a match for the 19-time Grand Slam champion in the second and for most of the third set but the muscle-bound Spaniard always looked like the most likely winner once he got his nose back in front.

Kyrgios broke back when Nadal was serving for the match in the fourth set to reignite the contest and bring the partisan Rod Laver Arena crowd back into the equation.

The top seed gritted his teeth and went again in the tie-break, however, moving through to a last eight meeting with Austrian Dominic Thiem when Kyrgios netted a forehand after three hours and 38 minutes.

