Sania enters women's doubles semifinals of Hobart International

Sania Mirza. File photo/AFP
Hobart: Indian tennis ace Sania Mirza continued her winning run as she entered the women's doubles semifinals of the Hobart International here on Thursday.

Partnering Nadiia Kichenok of Ukraine, Sania defeated the American duo of Vania King and Christina McHale 6-2, 4-6, 10-4 in the quarterfinals.

In a match that was tied at 1-1, the fifth seed Indo-Ukranian duo of Sania and Kichenok put up dominating performance to prevail in the tie-break.

They will now lock horns against the Slovenian-Czech pair of Tamara Zidansek and Marie Bouzkova.

The 33-year-old Sania, who last played at China Open in October 2017, battled injury breakdowns before taking a formal break to give birth to her son Izhaan.

