{{head.currentUpdate}}

  • SEARCH
  • SECTIONS

Sharapova to return at Brisbane International

Mail This Article

Email sent successfully

Try Again !

Maria Sharapova
Maria Sharapova, who last played a competitive match in the first round of the US Open in August, has dropped to 133rd in the world after a season in which injuries restricted her to eight tournaments. File photo: Reuters
SHARE

Sydney: Former world No. 1 Maria Sharapova will return to tournament action at the Brisbane International next month after being awarded a wildcard to play in the Australian Open warm-up.

The five-time Grand Slam champion, who last played a competitive match in the first round of the US Open in August, has dropped to 133rd in the world after a season in which injuries restricted her to eight tournaments.

The 32-year-old Russian will join current world No. 1 Ashleigh Barty, Naomi Osaka and Karolina Pliskova in a strong field at the Queensland Tennis Centre from January 6 to 12.

Sharapova's lowly ranking means she will also need a wildcard to get directly into the main singles draw for this year's Australian Open, which begins on January 20.

Sharapova won her third major title at Melbourne Park in 2008 but also tested positive for a banned substance at the tournament in 2016 and served a 15-month suspension from the game.

Advertisement
MORE IN TENNIS
SHOW MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
RELATED STORIES