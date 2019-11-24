{{head.currentUpdate}}

Canada edge out Russia to reach Davis Cup final

Canada's Vasek Pospisil and Denis Shapovalov celebrate after winning their doubles match against Russia's Karen Khachanov and Andrey Rublev. Photo: REUTERS/Sergio Perez
Madrid: Canada reached the Davis Cup final for the first time as they won a thrilling semi-final against Russia on Saturday with Denis Shapovalov and Vasek Pospisil clinching victory in the deciding doubles rubber.

Shapovalov and Pospisil, who have shouldered the burden through four ties in La Caja Magica this week, combined to beat Andrey Rublev and Karen Khachanov 6-3 3-6 7-6(5).
"I have no words, it's unbelievable," the 20-year-old Shapovalov said on court as Canada's fans celebrated.

Things had looked bad for Canada when Pospisil's incredible run of singles wins here came to an end in the opener against Rublev, the 29-year-old going down 6-4 6-4.

But Shapovalov levelled things up when he beat Khachanov 6-4 4-6 6-4, sending the tie down to the wire.

Canada will face either Spain in Sunday's final.

