Former Kerala volleyball captain Danikutty David passes away

Pathanamthitta: Former Kerala volleyball captain and ex-Indian player Danikutty David passed away on Tuesday. He was 57.

Danikutty breathed his last at the Believers Church Hospital in Thiruvalla where he was undergoing treatment for liver ailments.

Danikutty had a long playing career for both Kerala and Titanium, Thiruvananthapuram.

He had retired from Titanium last month.

Danikutty, hailing from Mallassery in Pathanamthitta, began his volleyball career through Kozhencherry St Thomas College team.

Danikutty represented Kerala in 11 National Championships between 1981 and 1993. The Kerala team captained by him bagged the bronze medal in the National Championships held in Delhi in 1985-86.

He was also part of the Kerala team which won gold medal in the 1985 Delhi National Games.

Danikutty played for Titanium for more than a decade and was a member of the team which emerged champions in the Federation Cup in 1993.