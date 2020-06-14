Sports fraternity condoles death of Sushant Singh Rajput

New Delhi: Indian sports fraternity expressed its shock at the passing away of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, 34, on Sunday. Rajput was found dead at his Bandra residence in Mumbai in an apparent case of suicide, a police officer said.

He was found hanging at his home by his domestic help who alerted the police.



Rajput played the role of M S Dhoni in the former Indian captain's biopic titled M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story. The sports fraternity took to social media to bid goodbye to the talented actor.

Shocked and sad to hear about the loss of Sushant Singh Rajput.

Such a young and talented actor. My condolences to his family and friends. May his soul RIP. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/B5zzfE71u9 — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) June 14, 2020

Shocked to hear about Sushant Singh Rajput. This is so difficult to process. May his soul RIP and may god give all the strength to his family and friends 🙏 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) June 14, 2020

Current Team India head coach Ravi Shastri tweeted: I'm shocked at the tragic passing away of #SushantSinghRajput. A life brimming with promise and possibilities ended abruptly. My condolences to his family and fans."

Former Indian captain Anil Kumble wrote on Twitter: Shocked and saddened to hear about the death of #SushantSinghRajput. Condolences to his family and friends. A talented actor gone too soon."

Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane tweeted: "Really sad and shocking. May his soul rest in peace. #SushantSinghRajput."

Women's hockey team captain Rani Rampal wrote on Twitter: "Really shocked and sad to hear about the loss of a talented actor Sushant Singh Rajput. My condolences to his family and friends. May his soul RIP. #SushantSinghRajput."

Sushant 💔 💔 you said we would play tennis together one day .. you were so full of life and laughs .. spreading smiles everywhere you went.. we didn’t even know you were hurting this bad 😞 the world will miss you .. shaking while I write this .. RIP my friend — Sania Mirza (@MirzaSania) June 14, 2020

