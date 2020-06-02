{{head.currentUpdate}}

  • SEARCH
  • SECTIONS

Floyd Mayweather offers to cover funeral expenses for George Floyd

Mail This Article

Email sent successfully

Try Again !

Floyd Mayweather
Boxing great Floyd Mayweather. File photo: Reuters
SHARE

New York: Boxing great Floyd Mayweather has offered to cover the funeral expenses for George Floyd, the 46-year-old African-American man whose death while in police custody in Minneapolis prompted protests across the United States.

The former five-division world champion's promotional company, Mayweather Productions, confirmed on Twitter that he had made the offer, and several local media reports have said the family have accepted.

Mayweather Productions and the boxer's agency have yet to respond to a request for comment.

The incident has prompted an outcry across the United States and abroad, with numerous pro athletes and leagues speaking out, including NBA great Michael Jordan.

Derek Chauvin, a white Minneapolis police officer, was charged on Friday with murder in the case.

Advertisement
MORE IN OTHER SPORTS
SHOW MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.