Former US Olympic sprint champion Bobby Morrow dies at 84

Sprint King
Bobby Morrow (No. 55) wins the 100m gold at the 1956 Melbourne Olympics. File photo: AFP
American sprinter Bobby Morrow, who won three gold medals at the 1956 Olympic Games in Melbourne, died on Saturday at the age of 84, World Athletics said.

Morrow won gold in the 100 and 200 metres and anchored the US to victory in the 4x100m relay, in which they set a world record. He is one four men to win these three events at a single Games, alongside Jesse Owens, Carl Lewis and Usain Bolt.

He was named Sports Illustrated's "Sportsman of the Year" in 1956 and set 11 ratified world records during his career.

US media reported that Morrow died of natural causes at his home in San Benito, Texas.

