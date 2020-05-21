Fully satisfied with SAI Bengaluru's measures: IOA chief Batra

New Delhi: Indian Olympic Association (IOA) President Narinder Batra on Wednesday said that he spoke to officials and players at the Sports Authority of India (SAI)'s Bengaluru centre and was convinced that none of them interacted with the cook who died due to a cardiac arrest, but also tested positive for coronavirus.

"I have been in touch with Hockey India and I am fully satisfied with the way SAI Bangalore centre has been kept safe and sanitised," said Batra.

"SAI administration is doing its best to handle the issue at hand and there is no reason to panic. We have spoken to officials and players staying in SAI Bangalore, it is clear that none of them have interacted with the person who tested Covid positive. Any report suggesting that they did, is incorrect."

The Indian hockey team has been camping at the SAI, Bengaluru. File photo

SAI said on Wednesday that the Senior Director in charge of the centre has been directed to take all necessary precautions as per the health guidelines issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, to ensure that all players and staff housed inside the campus are safe.

The centre is where a number of leading Indian athletes have been staying throughout the lockdown that started on March 25.

Among the athletes who are at the facility include India men's and women's senior hockey players and 10 members of the athletics squad who are all training for the postponed Tokyo Olympics.

The incident now means that the players will have to be confined to their rooms and the facility will be sanitised as per the protocol.

The cook died of cardiac arrest, but he also tested positive for COVID-19. Representational image: IANS

The development comes at a time when the Sports Ministry and SAI are formulating a plan for outdoor training to resume in Bengaluru and the National Institute of Sport in Patiala for athletes who are bound for the Olympics or in the fray for qualification.