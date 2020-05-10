{{head.currentUpdate}}

Will ask for at least triple what I would've asked this time: Carlsen tells promoters

Making his displeasure known
Magnus Carlsen did not take the promoters' statement kindly. File photo: AFP
Stockholm: Reigning world champion Magnus Carlsen was a notable absentee at the Online Nations Cup that ends on Sunday.

Website promoters Chess.com claimed that Carlsen was invited for the tournament but the Norwegian was not "willing to play under the same financial conditions as the other participants".

Magnus Carlsen
Magnus Carlsen became the world champion for the first time in 2013. File photo

Carlsen took note of the tweet from Chess.com and did not take its statement kindly. He retweeted the statement with the quote, "Thanks for putting up a very entertaining event, and letting me now that I will be invited to events in the future! Now that you have outed me as greedy, I will ask for at least triple what I would have asked this time, though."

Wizards
Carlsen takes on Viswanathan Ananad in the 2019 Tata Steel Chess. File photo: IANS

Earlier, Chess.com said in its statement that it would have loved to have Carlsen participate in the tournament.

"Unfortunately, though an offer to play was extended by each of FIDE Director General Emil Sutovsky and President Arkady Dvorkovich, our understanding is that Magnus was not willing to play under the same financial conditions as the other participants. We have the utmost respect for Magnus' talent, and he will continue to receive invites to Chess.com's events on a regular basis, just as he has for many years," said the website's statement.

