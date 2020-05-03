Chhetri helps fan get Netflix subscription, signed jersey

New Delhi: Sunil Chhetri has helped a fan get free Netflix subscription and a personally signed jersey after the latter requested the Indian football team captain and star striker to share his user ID and password.



Taking to Twitter, Chhetri had posted a screenshot of a message he received on Facebook and wrote: "Jersey X Autograph on a picture X Reply to the post X Video wishing the neighbour's son's pet dog X. Here's someone who has priorities straight and it's really making me want to consider the demand."

Tennis star Sania Mirza had a good laugh on Twitter after seeing his post.

Netflix India's Twitter handle took note of this message from Chhetri and they replied: "While we on that topic, could we also get your autograph on a picture?"



Chhetri then proposed a barter deal asking for a two-month free subscription for the fan in return for an autographed jersey from him.



His post read: "In the true spirit of a barter, how about you guys hand the kid a two-month subscription and I will send a signed shirt and a picture your way? Do we have a deal?"



In reply, Netflix India's Twitter handle posted: "How about we send him both the jersey and a subscription card? Let's make his day."



To this, Chhetri replied: "Sounds great guys, now that we've got this figured out. Subscription for the kid, Shirt for the kid, Shirt for you guys."