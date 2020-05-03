{{head.currentUpdate}}

Game of Thrones star Hafthor Bjornsson deadlifts 501 kg to set world record

Hafthor Bjornsson
Icelandic actor and strongman Hafthor Bjornsson. File photo: Reuters
Icelandic actor and strongman Hafthor Bjornsson set a world record for the deadlift on Saturday when he lifted 1,104 pounds (501 kg) at Thor's Power Gym in Iceland.

Bjornsson, best known for his portrayal of Ser Gregor "The Mountain" Clegane on the popular HBO series Game of Thrones, broke the record previously held by Briton Eddie Hall who in 2016 became the first man to lift 500 kg.
The event was streamed live on ESPN and Bjornsson, 31, lifted the barbell that was bending and straining under the weights, holding it for two seconds before letting go and roaring in delight.

Bjornsson, who is six feet and nine inches tall, won the World's Strongest Man competition in 2018.

Note: The deadlift is a weight training exercise in which a loaded barbell or bar is lifted off the ground to the level of the hips, torso perpendicular to the floor, before being placed back on the ground.

