Michael Jordan rejected $100 million deal for two-hour appearance: agent

New York: National Basketball Association (NBA) great Michael Jordan once turned down a multi-million dollar deal because he didn't believe in it, his agent David Falk revealed recently. Jordan is widely regarded as one of the greatest to play in the NBA and remains one of the most marketable athletes on the planet.



Falk gave an insight into Jordan's picky nature and stated he isn't just motivated by money. He spoke about the time when Jordan rejected a deal worth 100 million dollars for which he just had to make a two-hour appearance.

"I brought him a deal three years ago for $100 million," Falk told Boomer & Gio on New York sports radio station WFAN.



"All he had to do was, other than giving his name and likeness, make a one two-hour appearance to announce the deal and he turned it down. God bless him.



"He's been so successful, it gives him an opportunity to do whatever the hell he wants or not to do things he doesn't want. I really admire that. He's very, very selective in the things he wants to be involved in."



During his time with the Chicago Bulls in the 90s, Jordan won six NBA titles and was also named finals' Most Valuable Player (MVP) on all six occasions.



For his exploits on the court, the Bulls retired Jordan's famed No. 23 jersey after he called time on his trophy-laden career.



He was also part of the US men's national teams that won Olympic golds in 1984 (Los Angeles) and 1992 (Barcelona) respectively.