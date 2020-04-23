{{head.currentUpdate}}

  • SEARCH
  • SECTIONS

Doha, Riyadh submit bids for 2030 Asian Games

Mail This Article

Email sent successfully

Try Again !

Doha, Riyadh submit bids for 2030 Asian Games
Neeraj Chopra leads the Indian contingent in the 2018 Jakarta Asian Games. File photo
SHARE

Kuwait: Doha and Riyadh have submitted official bids to host the 2030 Asian Games, the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) announced on Thursday.

Qatari capital Doha hosted the 2006 Games but Saudi Arabia has never organised an OCA multi-sport event.

"The OCA is delighted to receive two strong bids for our Asian Games in 2030," the governing body's president, Sheikh Ahmad Al-Fahad Al-Sabah, said in a statement.

"It shows the trust and confidence in the Olympic Movement in Asia and further enhances our reputation of hosting world-class sporting events on a major scale."

Chinese city Hangzhou hosts the next Games in 2022, with the 2026 edition scheduled to take place in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan.

Advertisement
MORE IN OTHER SPORTS
SHOW MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
RELATED STORIES