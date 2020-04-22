Indian Junior NBA girls team showcase dribbling skills amid COVID-19 crisis | Video

The Indian girls team who represented the country in the 2019 Junior NBA Global Championship came together to prove that despite being miles apart they can still be one with a game of basketball during the COVID-19 lockdown period.

The peppy video features a few members of the team showing their dribbling skills to the tune of ‘Meri Gully Mein’ from the popular Bollywod movie 'Gully Boy'.

The video starts with Kerala’s Irene Elsa John tipping off the slick showcase and moves across seven other teammates with a pass of the ball. It includes Maharashtra’s Riccha Ravi, Bhumika Sarje, Shomira Bidaye and Dhara Phate, Karnataka’s Moumita Mishra, Madhya Pradesh’s Osheen Singh and Tamil Nadu’s Jeevika Kumar before ending with Bihar’s Muskan Singh, the creator of the short piece.

The sporting world has come to a standstill due to the coronavirus pandemic.