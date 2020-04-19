{{head.currentUpdate}}

  • SEARCH
  • SECTIONS

Vanessa Bryant posts tribute to Kobe on wedding anniversary

Mail This Article

Email sent successfully

Try Again !

Vanessa Bryant posts tribute to Kobe
Kobe Bryant with his family. File photo: AFP
SHARE

Vanessa Bryant described her late husband Kobe as "my king" in a message posted on social media on Saturday on what would have been the couple's wedding anniversary.

"My king, my heart, my best friend. Happy 19th wedding anniversary baby," she wrote on Instagram to accompany a photo of the couple.

"I miss you so much. I wish you were here to hold me in your arms. I love you."

National Basketball Association (NBA) superstar Kobe and one of the couple's daughters, 13-year-old Gianna, were among nine people killed in a helicopter crash in southern California on January 26.

Kobe and Vanessa have three surviving daughters who were not on the helicopter.

Kobe, a five-time NBA champion, was a fierce advocate for women's basketball.

He loomed large over the Women's NBA draft on Friday, when commissioner Cathy Engelbert announced the new Kobe & Gigi Bryant WNBA Advocacy Award.

Advertisement
MORE IN OTHER SPORTS
SHOW MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
RELATED STORIES