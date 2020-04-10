Swimmer Sajan Prakash stuck in Thailand

Indian swimmer Sajan Prakash has been stuck in the Thailand city of Phuket following the lockdown in parts of the South East Asian country due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Keralite had landed in Phuket to train and compete in a series of meets during which he had hoped to attain the Tokyo Olympics qualifying ‘A’ mark. But those meets were cancelled following the coronavirus outbreak and the Phuket goernor has ordered a lockdown till April 30.

Sajan has been confined to the comforts of his hostel room for close to one month.

Sajan, who is an inspector in Kerala Police’s Special Armed Police, has been a regular at the FINA Academy in Phuket since 2015.

With India cancelling international flights, Sajan is likely to remain in Phuket for at least a few more weeks.

Sajan, who was the only male swimmer from the country to qualify for the Rio Olympics, joined the Kerala Police last August.

The 26-year-old Idukki native was given a Gazetted rank post in government service in recognition of his performance in the 2015 National Games held in Kerala. He had won six gold medals and two silver medals in the Games.