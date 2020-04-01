World champion swimmer Boglarka Kapas tests positive for coronavirus

Budapest: Hungarian world champion swimmer Boglarka Kapas has announced on her Facebook page that she tested positive for the novel coronavirus.



She would have needed two negative tests to continue her training, the first test was negative but the second came out positive, reports Xinhua news agency.



"I am currently in quarantine for two weeks at home, I cannot leave the apartment. For now, I do not feel any symptoms," the 26-year-old swimmer informed on Tuesday, recalling the importance of protective measures against the outbreak and the significance of staying home.

Later, she told public television channel M1 that when she found out the result, she cried.



Kapas won a bronze medal at the 2016 Rio Olympics in the women's 800m freestyle event and last summer she won the 200m butterfly at the World Championships in Gwangju, South Korea.



According to official figures, the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Hungary stood at 492 on Tuesday, with 37 reported recoveries and 16 fatalities.



