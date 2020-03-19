{{head.currentUpdate}}

Tokyo 2020 chief Mori not contacted by health authorities about coronavirus

Yoshiro Mori
Tokyo 2020 Olympics chief Yoshiro Mori. File photo: AFP
Tokyo: Japanese health authorities have not contacted Tokyo 2020 Olympics chief Yoshiro Mori about the risk of being infected with coronavirus, the Games organising committee said on Thursday.

Kozo Tashima, deputy head of the Japan Olympic Committee, who tested positive for the virus on Tuesday, had attended a board meeting on the Rugby World Cup with Mori.

"Following their consultation with Tashima, the local health authorities have contacted all those they believe to be at risk of having contracted the virus from him," the Tokyo Olympics organising committee said.

"Neither the organising committee nor Tokyo 2020 President Mori have been contacted in this regard by the local health authority," it added in an email to Reuters.

