Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram marathons postponed in wake of coronavirus outbreak

In wake of the recent coronavirus outbreak in the state, the Sports and Youth Affairs department has decided to postpone the two remaining Sports Kerala marathons in Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram scheduled for March 15 and 22 respectively.

A statement issued by Sports Kerala marathons organiser said new dates will be announced in the next two weeks.

“All those who have registered for the Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram runs will be automatically enrolled and there won't be any additional charges,” Ajin Raj, the race manager of the Kochi marathon clarified.

“Provisions are also made to ensure that those who can't take part will be given a refund,” Ajin added.

Those who are unable to participate should send an email to support@indiarunning.com with subject “Refund Sports Kerala Marathon – Kochi (or Thiruvananthapuram)”. The refund will be deposited in their accounts in 10-14 days.

C A Benson, an avid runner and organizer of the Decathalon Runner's marathon, welcomed the decision.

“We understand the threat of the coronavirus and how it can spread. We welcome the decision by the authorities and look forward to the announcement of the new dates,” Benson, who was first runner-up for the Kochi Spice Coast Marathon held in December last year, said.

Kerala has taken unprecedented measures, just short of a complete shutdown, to arrest the accelerating spread of COVID-19. Mass gatherings, including examinations, festivals and public functions and film screenings have been cancelled.

Following a directive from the government, the producers and distributors association has decided to shut theatres until March 31. Screening of several movies including the highly-awaited Mohanlal-starrer Marakkar – Arabikadalinte Simham and Tovino's Kilometers and Kilometers have been postponed.

In a span of just two days, the number of Coronavirus infected persons in the state has jumped from three to 14. As of March 10 (Tuesday), 1,495 people were under observation in the state. Of them, 1,236 are in home quarantine and 259 in isolation wards at various hospitals.

Earlier, the sports body had issued a statement that foreign athletes will not be allowed to participate in the marathons in the wake of the Covid-19 outbreak.

The Sports Kerala marathons, conducted by the Directorate of Sports and Youth Affairs (DSYA) in all 14 districts of Kerala, is part of state government's initiative to promote sports among the youths and to fight drug abuse.

The four-month marathon season in Kerala which feature over 40 marathons culminates with the Sports Kerala marathons in March, ahead of the peak summer season.