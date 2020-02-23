{{head.currentUpdate}}

  • SEARCH
  • SECTIONS

Jayram crashes out in semifinals of Barcelona Masters badminton

Mail This Article

Email sent successfully

Try Again !

Jayram crashes out in semifinals of Barcelona Masters badminton
Indian shuttler Ajay jayram. File photo: ANDY BUCHANAN / AFP
SHARE

Barcelona: Indian shuttler Ajay Jayram on Saturday crashed out of the men's singles semifinals of the Barcelona Spain Masters after suffering a straight-game loss to Thailand's Kunlavut Vitidsarn here.

The unseeded India gave a tough fight in the opening game before surrendering 20-22 12-21 in the last-four clash of the BWF World Tour Super 300 event.

With Jayram's defeat, India's campaign in the tournament came to an end.

Olympic medallist Saina Nehwal, seeded fifth, on Friday lost to third seed Busanan Ongbamrungphan in the women's singles quarterfinals.

Advertisement
MORE IN OTHER SPORTS
SHOW MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.