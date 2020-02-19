{{head.currentUpdate}}

Barcelona Masters: Saina advances to second round but Prannoy loses

Saina Nehwal (L), HS Prannoy (R)
Barcelona: India's Olympic bronze medallist shuttler Saina Nehwal advanced to the women's singles second round of the USD 170,000 Barcelona Spain Masters with a 21-16 21-14 win over Germany's Yvonne Li here on Wednesday.

Sania took just 35 minutes to beat her opponent in the first round match.

Pranaav Jerry Chopra and Sikki N Reddy also won their mixed doubles first-round match against Denmark's Mathias Christiansen and Alexandra Boje 10-21 21-16 21-17.

However, H S Prannoy lost to Malaysian Daren Liew 18-21 15-21 to bow out of the tournament.

Saina is looking to keep her Tokyo Olympic hopes alive after an inconsistent outing in 2019 and she also didn't enjoy a good start this year. She has crossed the first round in only one of the three events in 2020.

