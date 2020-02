Usha School of Athletics headed by Olympian P T Usha will conduct a selection trials for girls in the age group between 14 and 16 on February 15 (Saturday).

Interested athletes should report before 8 am at the school campus at Kinalur, Balussery, in Kozhikode along with copies of bio data, birth certificate, passport size photo and sports certificates.

Applications can also be send by email: ushaschool@rediffmail.com

For details, contact: 0496-2645811, 9539007640.