Sreejesh to head Sports City at Kakkanad

Kochi: A Sports City with all modern facilities headed by Indian hockey team captain P R Sreejesh will come up near Infopark at Kakkanad.

A football ground with a seating capacity of 4,000, roller skating pitch, roll ball court, basketball court, and open yoga court are planned in the first phase.

Ten shuttle courts, a hi-tech gym, restaurant and mini conference hall will be built in the second phase.

“The aim is to shape sporting talents in different disciplines. In future a Sports Academy too will be set up. The services of expert coaches will be hired in order to achieve this,” said Olympian Sreejesh.

Kunnathunad Service Co-operative Bank president Nisar Ebrahim is the Chief Executive Officer of the project.

The first phase of the construction will be inaugurated by Benny Behanan MP on Saturday. Ernakulam District Collector S Suhas will be the chief guest.