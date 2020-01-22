BWF Thailand Masters: Indian campaign ends on opening day

Bangkok: India's campaign at the BWF Thailand Masters ended on the opening day itself as all four shuttlers participating from the country bowed out after facing defeats in their respective first round matches on Wednesday.

In men's singles, Kidambi Srikanth, Sameer Verma and H S Prannoy faced crushing defeats in their opening rounds, while Saina Nehwal, India's lone contender in women's singles, also failed to advance in the $170,000 tournament.

Fifth-seeded Srikanth lost 21-12, 14-21, 11-21 to Shesar Hiren Rhustavito of Indonesia in 48 minutes to make it his third straight first round loss of the year.

Sameer had to face a straight-game defeat to Malaysia's Lee Zii Jia as he was outclassed 16-21, 15-21 in just 38 minutes.

Prannoy, however, did show some fight against Malaysia's Liew Daren but his efforts were not enough for him to advance to the next round as he went down 17-21, 22-20, 19-21 in a match that lasted 68 minutes.

In women's singles, Saina also failed to impress as she lost 13-21, 21-17, 15-21 to Denmark's Line Hojmark Kjaersfeldt in 47 minutes.