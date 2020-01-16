G V Raja Award for Anas, Thulasi

Athlete Muhammed Anas Yahiya and shuttler P C Thulasi have won the G V Raja Award - the highest sporting honour in Kerala - for 2018. Anas won a silver medal in 400m at the Jakarta Asian Games besides being a part of the quartet which won silver medals in the men's 4x400m relay and 4x400m mixed relay events at the quadrennial showpiece.

The award carries a prize money of Rs 3 lakh and a citation.

Long jump coach T P Ouseph won the Olympian Suresh Babu Memorial Lifetime Achievement Award. He will get Rs 2 lakh.

Kerala State Sports Council coach Satheevan Balan, who guided Kerala to triumph in the 2018 Santosh Trophy National Football Championship, has been named the best coach. He will be richer by Rs 1 lakh.

The awards were announced by Sports Minister E P Jayarajan.