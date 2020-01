Kozhikode: P T Ummer Koya, who was the vice-president of global chess body FIDE, passed away on Tuesday.

Ummer Koya, who was ailing for a while, breathed his last at his home at Panniyankara near here. He was 68.

He was also the secretary of the All-India Chess Federation.



Ummer Koya was also a reputed international arbiter of the game and widely respected in chess-playing nations.



He played a lead role in conducting international chess tournaments and chess camps across the country.