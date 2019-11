Kannur: Palakkad regained the State School Athletics Meet overall title here on Tuesday. Palakkad, who last won the championships in 2016, clinched the title with 201 points on the fourth and final day. Ernakulam ended up second with an overall tally of 157.

Mar Basil Higher Secondary School (HSS), Kothamangalam, finished first among schools with a tally of 62 points. Kalladi HSS, Palakkad, came a close second with 58 points.