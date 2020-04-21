Hamilton dismisses talk of Ferrari move

Six-time Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton has dismissed talk of a 'dream move' to Ferrari being dashed, saying he was already with his dream team at Mercedes and not seeking to leave.



The 35-year-old Briton has won five of his titles with the dominant Mercedes factory team, while his first in 2008 came with McLaren when they were partnered and powered by the German marque.

Hamilton is out of contract at the end of 2020 and had been linked in media speculation to Ferrari before the COVID-19 pandemic threw everything in the air, with the season yet to start and 2021 rule changes delayed to 2022.



After the Sun newspaper suggested in a headline that his dreams of a "mega money Ferrari move" had been dashed with four- time champion Sebastian Vettel set to stay, Hamilton replied on Instagram.



"First off, there is no dream of a dash to another team. I am with my dream team," he said in a comment that has since disappeared.



"Second, there's not a thing in my way as I’m not trying to move. I’m with the people who have cared from day 1. We are the best team! @mercedesamgf1."



Mercedes have won the last six drivers and constructors' titles and one more for Hamilton would equal Michael Schumacher's record seven.



The Formula One season has yet to start, however, while Ferrari have said German Vettel is their first choice to partner Moneqasque youngster Charles Leclerc next year.



Vettel, also out of contract at the end of 2020, told reporters last week that he could have a new deal done before the season starts.



Leclerc has a contract to the end of 2024.

