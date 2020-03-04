A glance at Formula One calendar for 2020

The new Formula One season starts in Australia on March 15 with some uncertainty about how many races there will be.

China was meant to host the fourth round of the season on April 19 but the race was called off due to the coronavirus epidemic in the country. Organisers have said they will try to reschedule the race.



The following details the remaining 21 races (15.10 local time start unless stated):



March 15: Australia



Albert Park street circuit, Melbourne. 58 laps of 5.303km. Total distance 307.574km. 05.10 GMT start (16.10 local). 2019 pole position: Lewis Hamilton (Britain), Mercedes. 2019 winner: Valtteri Bottas (Finland), Mercedes.



Melbourne has hosted the Australian Grand Prix (GP) since 1996.



March 22: Bahrain



Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir. 57 laps of 5.412km. 308.238km. 15.10GMT (18.10 local). 2019 pole: Charles Leclerc (Monaco), Ferrari. 2019 winner: Hamilton.



Desert track 30km south-west of Manama. The race has a day-to-night format under floodlights.



April 5: Vietnam



Hanoi circuit. 55 laps of 5.607km. 308.385km. 14.10 local. No previous race.



The newest addition to the calendar features 23 corners and a 1.5km long straight.



May 3: Netherlands



Zandvoort circuit. 72 laps of 4.252km. 306.144km. No recent race.



The undulating circuit in the resort on the North Sea dunes last hosted a race in 1985. The revamped layout includes banking at the last corner.



May 10: Spain



Circuit de Catalunya, Barcelona. 66 laps of 4.655km. 307.104km. 2019 pole: Bottas. Winner: Hamilton.



Completely familiar to all teams from pre-season testing. On the calendar since 1991.



May 24: Monaco



Monte Carlo. 78 laps of 3.337km. 260.286km. 2019 pole and winner: Hamilton.



The slowest and shortest race but also the most glamorous.



June 7: Azerbaijan



Baku City Circuit. 51 laps of 6.003km. 306.049km. 12.10GMT (16.10 local). 2019 pole and winner: Bottas.



New in 2016, the race is known for thrills against a backdrop of the historic old town and long seaside promenade.



June 14: Canada



Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal. 70 laps of 4.361km. 305.270km. 18.10 GMT (14.10 local). 2019 pole: Sebastian Vettel (Germany), Ferrari. Winner: Hamilton.



The island circuit has hosted the race since 1978 and is named after the late Ferrari great and father of 1997 world champion Jacques.



June 28: France



Circuit Paul Ricard, Le Castellet. 5.861km. 309.690km. 2019 pole and winner: Hamilton.



The circuit returned in 2018 as the first French GP since 2008, when the race was held at Magny-Cours.



July 5: Austria



Red Bull Ring, Spielberg. 71 laps of 4.318km. 306.452km. 2019 pole: Leclerc. Winner: Max Verstappen (Netherlands), Red Bull.



A rural circuit in southern Styria, owned by Red Bull.



July 19: Britain



Silverstone. 52 laps of 5.891km. 306.198km. 2019 pole: Bottas. Winner: Hamilton.



The first World Championship GP was held here in 1950.



August 2: Hungary



Hungaroring, Budapest. 70 laps of 4.381km. 306.670km. 2019 pole: Verstappen. Winner: Hamilton.



Tight, twisty and slow. The first race in 1986 was a breakthrough for F1 behind the 'Iron Curtain'.



August 30: Belgium



Spa-Francorchamps. 44 laps of 7.004km. 308.052km. 2019 pole and winner: Leclerc.



The longest lap on the calendar and one of the fastest and oldest circuits.



September 6: Italy



Monza. 53 laps of 5.793km. 307.029km. 2019 pole and winner: Leclerc.



"La Pista Magica", Ferrari's home track, dates back to the 1920s but is still the fastest in F1.



September 20: Singapore



Marina Bay street circuit. 61 laps of 5.065km. 308.828km. 12.10GMT (20.10 local). 2019 pole: Leclerc. Winner: Vettel.



On the calendar since 2008 as the first night race.



September 27: Russia



Sochi street circuit. 53 laps of 5.848km. 309.745km. 11.10GMT (14.10 local). 2019 pole: Leclerc. Winner: Hamilton.



The race made its debut in 2014. The track loops around the park built for the same year's Winter Olympics.



October 11: Japan



Suzuka. 53 laps of 5.807km. 307.471km. Race start 05.10 GMT (14.10 local). 2019 pole: Vettel. Winner: Bottas



A classic fast figure-of-eight circuit, owned by Honda with a funfair alongside.



October 25: United States



Circuit of the Americas, Austin. 56 laps of 5.513km. 308.405km. Race start 19.10 GMT (14.10 local). 2019 pole and win: Bottas.



Anti-clockwise layout with 20 turns.



November 1: Mexico



Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, Mexico City. 71 laps of 4.304km. 305.354km. Race start 19.10 GMT (13.10 local). 2019 pole: Leclerc. Winner: Hamilton.



Returned to the calendar in 2015. Has won the award for best GP of the season for the past five seasons.



November 15: Brazil



Interlagos, Sao Paulo. 71 laps of 4.309km. 305.909km. Race start 17.10 GMT (14.10 local). 2019 pole and winner: Verstappen.



Atmospheric anti-clockwise circuit, home of the late triple champion Ayrton Senna.



November 29: Abu Dhabi



Yas Marina. 55 laps of 5.554km. 305.355km. 2019 pole and winner: Hamilton. Race start 13.10 GMT (17.10 local).



Day-to-night anti-clockwise race under floodlights.

