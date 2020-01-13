{{head.currentUpdate}}

  • SEARCH
  • SECTIONS

Hero Motosports rider Paulo Goncalves dies at Dakar Rally

Mail This Article

Email sent successfully

Try Again !

AUTO-MOTO-RALLY-DAKAR-GONCALVES-DEATH
Paulo Goncalves celebrating on the podium after arriving in second place in the 2015 Dakar Rally motorbike category in Buenos Aires. AFP
SHARE

Riyadh: Tragedy struck Hero MotoSports Team on Sunday as its Portuguese rider Paulo Goncalves met with a fatal accident during the seventh stage of the Dakar Rally.

Paulo, aged 40, passed away from a fall sustained 276 kilometers into today's special zone.

"The organisers received an alert at 10:08 and dispatched a medical helicopter that reached the biker at 10:16 and found him unconscious after going into cardiac arrest. Following resuscitation efforts in situ, the competitor was taken by helicopter to Layla Hospital, where he was sadly pronounced dead," Hero Motosport said in a release.

Hero Motosports rally rider Paulo Goncalves dies at Dakar Rally
Hero's Portuguese motorbike rider Paulo Goncalves (C) is attended by medical staff after a crash during the Stage 7 of the Dakar 2020. AFP

Fondly known as 'speedy Goncalves', it was 13th Dakar for the Portuguese, one of the most experienced riders on the field.

He made his Dakar debut in 2006 and finished four times in the top 10 including a runner-up finish in 2015.

He has had an illustrious journey in the rally-racing world, including a series of remarkable performances at the world's most prestigious rallies. He was crowned 2013 FIM Cross Country Rally World Champion.

"Words cannot describe our shock and loss at this moment. It isn't just a team, it is a family for us and we are devastated with the passing away of one of our members, Paulo Goncalves," Wolfgang Fischer, Head of Hero MotoSports Team Rally said.

"He joined the Team in April last year and within no time became an integral part of the Hero MotoSports Team family. He will be dearly missed and always be fondly remembered by us.

"Paulo was a true champion, gentleman, reliable friend to everyone in the racing world and a role model as sportsman and personality. We extend our deepest condolences to his family and friends," he said.

Advertisement
MORE IN MOTOR SPORTS
SHOW MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
RELATED STORIES