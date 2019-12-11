David Schumacher to race at MRF Challenge

Sakhir (Bahrain): David Schumacher, son of former Formula One driver Ralf, will race at the MRF Challenge, India's only FIA-approved international series, at the Bahrain International Circuit here on December 13 and 14.

The MRF Challenge will witness a total of four races spread over two days.



The 18-year old David has been in tremendous form in the past year, having emerged Rookie Champion with eight wins in his category while finishing ninth overall in the 2018 Formula 4 ADAC Championship, followed by fourth overall with four wins in the 2019 Formula 3 Regional European Championship.

David is the latest among high-profile drivers, who have utilised the MRF Challenge, organised by the Madras Motor Sports Club, as a stepping stone to further their racing careers.

Mick Schumacher, Harrison Newey, son of Formula 1 ace designer Adrian Newey, Formula 1 test driver with Alfa Romeo Racing Tatiana Calderon and last season's winner Jamie Chadwick, who is also the champion of the inaugural W Series this year, are some of the big names to have participated in the MRF Challenge.

"I am really excited to race with the MRF Challenge in Bahrain. The series is a good platform to race in the winter break. I am looking forward to get the chance to do my first race in Bahrain and to prepare for the season 2020," David said.



Looking ahead to Round 2 of the series, Arun Mammen, Vice-Chairman and Managing Director, MRF Ltd, said: "At the outset, we would like to welcome David Schumacher to MRF Challenge. He follows his cousin, Mick, son of multiple F1 champion Michael Schumacher, and who participated in the championship couple of seasons ago and is now looking to break into F1.

"David joins other teenagers from Europe and the United States who showcased their talent in the first round at Dubai last month with some very competitive racing."

The first round of the MRF Challenge last month in Dubai, comprising five races, saw Belgian teenager Michelangelo Amendola dominating with three wins, besides topping the qualifying session and posting three fastest laps to pocket 119 points.

The other two races were won by veteran Australian Dylan Young and 16-year old Indian-American Yuven Sundaramoorthy.

Trailing Amendola on the points table is British teenager Joshua Mason (77), ahead of Young (65).