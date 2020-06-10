Kochi to remain home ground: Kerala Blasters put an end to speculation

Kerala Blasters FC have made it clear that the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi will remain their home ground and the Indian Super League side will not be shifting its base to Kozhikode, as reported by a section of the media.

Earlier, there were reports that Blasters were looking to make the EMS Stadium in Kozhikode their home ground in addition to the Nehru Stadium.

"Kerala Blasters is a club that belongs to Kerala and is a representation of the passion the state has for the game of football. It is noteworthy that the club is supported by millions of fans within and outside the state, not just in India, but also on a global level.

"Kerala Blasters FC aims to stay closely connected with its fans, from all regions, by creating an opportunity to watch and enjoy KBFC matches. Hence, the club will continue to identify stadiums with the required amenities, across the state and will focus all its efforts to transform them into international standards.

Blasters enjoy huge support in Kochi. File photo

“Further, KBFC strives to develop and promote young football aspirants from across Kerala to become ‘professional footballers’ who are capable of representing the state and the country in international leagues, thereby enhancing the legacy of football in Kerala.

“Let it be known to all that Kerala Blasters FC is not a club of just one region. It is a club of Kerala in its entirety,” said an official release from Blasters.