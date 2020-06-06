Ex-Santosh Trophy player Hamza Koya dies of COVID-19

Malappuram: Former footballer Hamza Koya died of COVID-19 at the Manjeri Medical College Hospital on Saturday.

The 61-year-old played for Maharashtra in the Santosh Trophy from 1981 to 1986.

Hamza, who was settled in Mumbai, had made to the Indian camp twice.

The defender also donned the colours of Western Railway, Union Bank, RCF, Tata Sports Club and Orkay Mills.



The Parappanangadi native had returned home following the outbreak of the coronavirus. His family members are also being treated for the pandemic.