{{head.currentUpdate}}

  • SEARCH
  • SECTIONS

Ex-Santosh Trophy player Hamza Koya dies of COVID-19

Mail This Article

Email sent successfully

Try Again !

Hamza Koya
Hamza Koya
SHARE

Malappuram: Former footballer Hamza Koya died of COVID-19 at the Manjeri Medical College Hospital on Saturday.

The 61-year-old played for Maharashtra in the Santosh Trophy from 1981 to 1986.

Hamza, who was settled in Mumbai, had made to the Indian camp twice.

The defender also donned the colours of Western Railway, Union Bank, RCF, Tata Sports Club and Orkay Mills.

The Parappanangadi native had returned home following the outbreak of the coronavirus. His family members are also being treated for the pandemic.

Advertisement
MORE IN FOOTBALL
SHOW MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
RELATED STORIES