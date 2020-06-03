Blasters second among football clubs with highest Instagram engagement rates

Kerala Blasters were ranked second, globally, among football clubs having the highest Instagram engagement rates in April, 2020.

Blasters have the largest fan following among football clubs in India. The Indian Super League side is also the fifth largest followed football club in Asia.

Compared to top European clubs such as FC Barcelona (0.97%), Liverpool FC (0.88%) and Manchester United (0.57%), Blasters had an engagement rate of 3.68%, as per a release from the Kochi-based outfit.

Brazilian club Gremio Foot-Ball Porto Alegrense topped the list with an engagement rate of 3.78%.

Kibu Vicuna has taken over as the head coach of Blasters. File photo

The declaration was based on a study on “Global Digital Platform Benchmark” conducted by Results Sports, an agency that specialises in digital communication and marketing needs for athletes, clubs, leagues, federations, associations and sponsors.

Wth an Instagram fan following of 1.4 million, Blasters are one of the 58 football clubs having a follower base of more than 1 million around the world.